Trump lifts restrictions on Ben Gurion University

Former US President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on the sale of advanced computers to Ben Gurion University in the final days of his administration.

The restrictions had been imposed in 1997 due to suspicions that the university was collaborating on research at the nuclear reactor in Dimona. As a result, Ben Gurion was placed on a blacklist alongside Chinese companies and academic institutions.

The Trump Administration lifted the restrictions following requests by the Israeli government.

The university expressed satisfaction with the decision. "The university worked with the Americans in coordination with the State Department, and the United States was persuaded to remove it from the [black]list," it said.