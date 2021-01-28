COVID-19 virus 'censorship and confusion'

Pulse of Israel released a video regarding what the organization calls "COVID-19 censorship". Founder Avi Abelow wrote: "Did you know that Johns Hopkins University recently deleted a video presentation on their YouTube channel by one of their own Professors about COVID-19 data? Did you know that a doctor was threatened with being fired by a hospital for treating a patient with the hydroxychloroquine treatment? And that people are punished by Facebook and Twitter for sharing Dr. Zelenko's website link with information about the hydroxychloroquine treatment?"

Avi Abelow is an organizational psychologist-turned-movie producer. He now runs IsraelUnwired.com and PulseofIsrael.com, "media platforms standing up for the truth about Am Yisrael, Eretz Yisrael and the freedom-loving world."