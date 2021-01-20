Watch: Netanyahu 'looks forward to working with' Biden to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu congratulated incoming US President Joe Biden.

"Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic oath. President Biden, we have had a warm personal friendship for many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the United States-Israel alliance, to further expand peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to face the common challenges, led by the Iranian threat."

"I wish you great success. God bless the United States of America. God bless Israel," Netanyahu said.