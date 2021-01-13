More than 9,000 new COVID cases diagnosed in 24 hours

A total of 9,025 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

There were 127,768 tests conducted Tuesday, with 7.2% coming back positive, a decline the two previous days, falling from 7.6% on Monday and 7.3% Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 512,869 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed, with 78,215 cases currently active.

Of those, 74,893 are being treated at home, with a further 1,562 cases being treated at coronavirus hotels. One-thousand-seven-hundred-and-sixty patients are hospitalized.

Nearly 60% (1,042) of the hospitalized patients are in serious or critical condition, with 262 patients on respirators.

Thus far, 3,770 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus have died since the pandemic began, including 26 coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,880,163 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.