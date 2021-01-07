Facebook bars Trump for 24 hours

Facebook on Wednesday announced that it will bar US President Donald Trump from posting to his page for the next 24 hours, citing “two policy violations” as the reason.

“We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook had earlier removed a video posted by Trump in which he called for the protesters in Washington, DC, to disperse, but also again alleged that the presidential election had been “stolen”.

The company’s VP of Integrity Guy Rosen said the move was done because “we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

Facebook decision came on the heels of Twitter’s move to lock Trump’s account for 12 hours after Trump posted three tweets the company said contained “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Twitter added it would lock Trump’s account for 12 hours once he removes the tweets in question.

“If the tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” said the company, which further warned, “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”