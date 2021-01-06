Biden to nominate Iran deal negotiator as deputy Secretary of State

US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime diplomat Wendy Sherman to serve as Secretary of State-designee Tony Blinken’s deputy, two people close to the transition told Politico on Tuesday.

Sherman previously served as under secretary of State for political affairs in the Obama administration and was a lead negotiator of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

She is currently a senior counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group, the same firm where Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s pick to be US ambassador to the United Nations, also worked as a senior counselor.

JTA noted that Sherman took the lead in advocating for the Iran nuclear agreement with the Jewish and pro-Israel communities, later describing tensions with Israel and some American Jewish groups as “very, very painful.”

Sherman also played a role in hewing the Democratic Party platform to traditional pro-Israel lines, the report said.

While US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran agreement in May of 2018, Biden has taken a different approach and has expressed a desire to rejoin the deal. He recently told The New York Times that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

The Iranian government, however, has ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the nuclear deal, saying it was fully discussed in detail five years ago and needs no renegotiations.

On Monday, Iran officially announced that it had resumed enrichment of uranium at its underground site in Fordow as it continues to scale back its compliance with the 2015 deal.