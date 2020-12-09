Iran rules out renegotiating nuclear deal

The Iranian government on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of renegotiating its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The JCPOA was fully discussed in detail five years ago and needs no renegotiations,” said Ali Rabiei, a spokesman of the Iranian government, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"No new members should join the 2015 nuclear deal," he added, responding to the requests of some other countries to participate in possible renewed nuclear talks.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement in May of 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response.

President-elect Joe Biden, however, has expressed a desire to rejoin the deal and told The New York Times last week that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas last week called for negotiations with Iran to conclude a broader nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif clarified last week that his country will not agree to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal and urged Biden to abandon what he described as Washington's "rogue" behavior in withdrawing from the agreement.