Two weeks later, protests over Ahuvya's death continue

Protests over the death of Ahuvya Sandak continued throughout the country on Sunday evening, two weeks after the police chase during which the 16-year-old teen was killed.

About 100 activists and friends of Ahuvya demonstrated at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem. The demonstrators blocked the entry road to Jerusalem from time to time. Police at the scene moved the protesters to the sidewalk.

Dozens of people demonstrated at the Shiloh junction and some even confronted police. During the clashes, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and a lawyer from the Honenu legal aid organization assisted him.

Demonstrations were also held in Kiryat Malachi, Kedumim Junction, Yitzhar Junction, Ma'ale Adumim and other places around the country, with the participation of hundreds of people.

The demonstrators in all places are calling for the establishment of an external commission of inquiry into the Judea and Samaria Division of the Israel Police, and are calling for the investigation into Sandak’s death not to be whitewashed.