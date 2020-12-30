8 detained in J'lem protests over death of Ahuvya Sandak

Hundreds of demonstrators continued Wednesday night to protest the conduct of the police in the chase in which their late Ahuvya Sandak was killed.

The demonstrations took place in three centers. At the Bar Ilan junction, the demonstrators blocked the road and police confronted them and forcibly evacuated them. Five of the protesters were arrested for questioning.

In Zion Square, the demonstrators sat down on the sidewalk and the road and stopped the light rail traffic. Two protesters were arrested.

A youth was arrested on Mount Herzl for blowing a whistle.

The lawyers of the Honenu organization are assisting the detainees.