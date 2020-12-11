Hamas: Morocco's normalization with Israel is a 'mistake'

Hamas condemned on Thursday the announcement of the US-mediated normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the agreement was a "political mistake that does not serve the Palestinian issue and will encourage the occupation to continue to deny our people's rights."

Qassem added that Israel is taking advantage of the normalization with Arab countries to increase the "aggressive policy" against the Palestinian people and expand the settlement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority “foreign ministry” announced that it intends to act in all legal and political ways to prevent Israel from violating the rights of the Palestinians and bring it to justice over the "crimes" committed against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the “foreign ministry” stressed that the undisputed Palestinian rights include self-determination, independence, the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the right of refugees to return to their homes in accordance with UN Resolution 194.