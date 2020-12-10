Morocco to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel

In an historic breakthrough, Morocco has agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. As part of the deal, the United States will recognize the Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

President Trump announced the development in a tweet Thursday.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!"

Under the normalization agreement, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

Morocco is the fourth Muslim majority state to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates in September. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish State.