Eliminated Iranian scientist: We must establish nuclear infrastructure

Iran's Tasnim news agency on Sunday aired an archival speech by Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Director of Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, who was eliminated in Tehran on November 27, 2020.

The speech was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). In it, Fakhrizadeh stressed the importance of establishing a nuclear infrastructure in Iran as a balancing measure against nuclear development elsewhere in the region.

The top scientist also said that Iran had been caught off-guard by Iraq's chemical warfare during the Iran-Iraq War, and he argued that it is necessary to establish nuclear infrastructure in Iran in order to avoid similar vulnerability in the nuclear field. He added that the IAEA and the United Nations remain silent in face of nuclear threats against Iran.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".

Senior Iranian military officials have vowed to avenge the killing of the top nuclear scientist.

On Sunday, Iran claimed that Fakhrizadeh was killed using a satellite-controlled machine gun with "artificial intelligence".