Iran: Scientist was killed using gun with 'artificial intelligence'

The deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that a satellite-controlled machine gun with "artificial intelligence" was used in the elimination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27.

The scientist was driving on a highway outside Iran's capital Tehran with a security detail of 11 Guards when the machine gun "zoomed in" on his face and fired 13 rounds, said rear-admiral Ali Fadavi, according to AFP.

The machine gun was mounted on a Nissan pickup and "focused only on martyr Fakhrizadeh's face in a way that his wife, despite being only 25 centimeters (10 inches) away, was not shot," added Fadavi.

The machine gun was being "controlled online" via a satellite and used an "advanced camera and artificial intelligence" to make the target, he continued.

Fadavi said that Fakhrizadeh's head of security took four bullets "as he threw himself" on the scientist and that there were "no terrorists at the scene".

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".

Senior Iranian military officials have vowed to avenge the killing of the top nuclear scientist.