US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he forced Israel to cave to Iran's demand to end the fighting in Lebanon.

According to Trump, "The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."

"This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner," he claimed.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!"

In a statement issued nearly in parallel to Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, noting that the decision was made after, in his words, significant achievements had been attained on the northern front.

Netanyahu referred to two central threats from Lebanon, saying: “The near threat - infiltration of thousands of terrorists into our territory and anti-tank fire at our communities; and the distant threat - the firing of 150,000 missiles and rockets intended to destroy the cities of Israel." According to him, “we have removed both of these threats."

He also noted that Israel had created, “for the first time, a deep security buffer zone along the entire northern border," adding that the IDF is operating along a designated line to prevent infiltration and anti-tank fire. He said the buffer is intended to completely remove the immediate threat to the communities.

Netanyahu further claimed that 90% of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket stockpiles had been destroyed, and that “today’s Hezbollah is a shadow of itself compared to the days of Nasrallah’s arrogance." However, he emphasized that “we have not yet finished the job" and that additional plans exist to address remaining threats.

According to him, another objective is the dismantling of Hezbollah, but he clarified, "This will not be achieved tomorrow. It requires sustained effort, patience, and endurance, and it requires wise navigation of the diplomatic field." He added that direct contacts are taking place between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, noting that “for the first time in 43 years, representatives of the State of Israel are speaking directly with representatives of the State of Lebanon."

Netanyahu concluded: “One hand holds a weapon, the other is extended in peace," emphasizing that Israel will work to restore security to the residents of the north.

On Thursday, Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which officially went into effect at midnight Friday morning.

In a post on social media, Ghalibaf claimed that "the ceasefire was nothing but a result of Hezbollah's steadfastness and the unity of the Axis of Resistance."

He further wrote that "we will deal with this ceasefire with caution, and we will remain together until the full realization of victory."

The comments come a day after Ghalibaf insisted that no ceasefire in Iran would be possible without the inclusion of Lebanon.

"The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the resistance and steadfast struggle of the great Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media. "The United States must comply with the agreement. Resistance and Iran are one soul, both in war and in ceasefire. America should withdraw from ‘Israel First’ mistake."