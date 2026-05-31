Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised the IDF's capture of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of the site in securing northern Israeli towns.

"Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle," Netanyahu said. "They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there."

"I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us.

"Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever. I spoke with the fighters on the northern border on Friday. They told me: 'Tell the people of Israel what we are doing here. Prime Minister, the public doesn't know what achievements we have made.'"

Netanyahu recounted, "Since the beginning of the War of Redemption we have eliminated 8,000 Hezbollah terrorists. Since Operation Roaring Lion - 3,000. In the past month alone - 700. This is more than all those we eliminated during the Second Lebanon War."

"I have instructed the IDF to expand the incursion in Lebanon. Our forces have crossed the Litani River. They took dominant terrain. They captured the Beaufort ridge. And now my instruction is to deepen and expand our hold on places that were under Hezbollah's control.

"The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic change in the policy we are leading. We have broken the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative, we are operating on all fronts - in Syria, in Gaza, in Lebanon; we have established security zones beyond our borders to protect our communities."

He added, "On Friday, I spoke with the brigade commanders. They are daring brigade commanders, inside the territory, leading the heroic soldiers. And they told me: 'Prime Minister, we are carrying out the mission. We are charging forward - and Hezbollah is fleeing for its life.' And I told them: 'I am with you. The entire nation of Israel is with you. It will take more time, but we will restore security to the residents of the North, just as we did for the residents of the South.'"

"It will take time, but we will complete the mission."