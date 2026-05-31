The IDF has launched an operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in southern Lebanon to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists, with the aim of removing direct threats to the communities of the Galilee Panhandle and Metula, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen operational control in southern Lebanon.

The operation began several days ago, during which a significant number of IDF ground soldiers commenced offensive operations aimed at expanding the Forward Defense Line.

The operation was approved by the Chief of the General Staff following a comprehensive operational planning process, preparatory fire and operational preparations that were conducted under the leadership of Northern Command. The operation is focused on establishing operational control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area, as well as degrading the Hezbollah terrorist organization and dismantling terrorist infrastructure that was established on the ridge under Iranian direction.

From Beaufort Ridge, Hezbollah terrorists managed military and combat activities and carried out numerous attacks. In addition, IDF soldiers are operating against launch infrastructure in the area, from which hundreds of projectiles were launched toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The IDF has crossed the Litani River and expanded its operations against Hezbollah targets north of the river. The operation is currently expanding to additional areas.

Prior to the entry of IDF soldiers, the Israeli Air Force conducted extensive strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in the area as part of a broad fire support effort that also included artillery and tank fire.

In addition, IDF soldiers completed a series of significant strikes against commanding terrain, searched for and neutralized military infrastructure in the Litani area, and conducted essential engineering activities to create the conditions required for the offensive operation.

The IDF is operating near Nabatieh, a significant Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, and is prepared to expand the offensive as required.

The operation joins dozens of additional activities conducted by IDF soldiers in recent weeks as part of the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל