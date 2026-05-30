The IDF on Friday struck and destroyed a Hezbollah artillery command center in the area of el-Shamali in southern Lebanon.

"Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure," the IDF noted.

The command center was struck after Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area.

Earlier this week, the IDF revealed that since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, 2,500 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated, 800 of them were killed after the start of the ceasefire understandings.

Among those eliminated were significant commanders, including the Commander of the Al-Khiam sector, who was eliminated in a strike on the Al-Khiam command center, as well as the assistant to the Deputy Commander of the Badar Unit.

Additionally, the IDF eliminated the Intelligence Officer of the Shaqif sector, the Head of Engineering in the Yohmor sector, his deputy, the Commander of the Jibchit sector, and the Head of Engineering in the Jouaiyya sector.

The eliminated commanders were responsible for managing the terrorist organization’s combat operations and advancing attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel, the IDF stressed.