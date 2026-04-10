Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Thursday that holding talks to end the war with the US is contingent on the US adhering to its ceasefire commitments, CNN reported.

Those commitments, claimed Baghaei, include a ceasefire in Lebanon, which the US and Israel insist was not part of the deal.

Baghaei condemned Israel’s recent large-scale strikes in Lebanon, which the IDF said targeted more than 100 Hezbollah command centers and military sites.

“Halting the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the proposed ceasefire understanding put forward by Pakistan, and as the prime minister of that country explicitly announced, the United States has committed to stopping the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," Baghaei said, as quoted by CNN.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier on Thursday that he has instructed the cabinet to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible.

According to the Prime Minister, the decision follows repeated requests from Lebanon for direct talks.

Netanyahu noted that the negotiations would focus on disarming Hezbollah and on establishing peace relations between the two countries. He further stated that Israel appreciates the Lebanese Prime Minister's call to demilitarize Beirut.

Netanyahu later released a statement reassuring the residents of northern Israel following his announcement that Israel would negotiate directly with the Lebanese government.

Netanyahu opened his statement by telling the residents of the north that he is proud of them for continuing to stand strong.

He then clarified, "There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security."

According to the Prime Minister, "Our great achievements, both in Iran and against the Axis of Evil, have brought about a historic shift in Israel’s standing in the region. They have also led to a change in our ties with countries we did not have relations with in the past."

The direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will be led, on behalf of Israel, by Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, the US side will be led by the Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and Lebanon will be represented by its Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh-Moawad, who is a close affiliate with President Joseph Aoun.

Israeli officials clarified that the negotiations will be conducted under fire, and that IDF troops would continue to operate in Lebanon.