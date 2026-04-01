Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday insisted once again that no ceasefire in Iran would be possible without the inclusion of Lebanon.

“The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the resistance and steadfast struggle of the great Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media.

He added, “The United States must comply with the agreement. Resistance and Iran are one soul, both in war and in ceasefire. America should withdraw from ‘Israel First’ mistake."

Last Friday, as Ghalibaf arrived in Islamabad for peace talks with the United States, he stated that negotiations would begin if Washington accepted Tehran’s “preconditions."

Those preconditions were a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets. Ghalibaf claimed in a post on social media that both had been "mutually agreed upon between the parties" but had "yet to be implemented".