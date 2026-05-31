Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the capture of Beaufort Ridge by IDF forces, emphasizing the operational importance of the move for Israel’s security.

"Israel’s security is fortified through strength, not through surrender and withdrawals," he said. "We promised the heroic residents of the north long-term security, and we are acting with determination to achieve it."

"The return to the Beaufort is an expression of correcting old national sins and distorted concepts," he added.

Smotrich also slammed previous withdrawals carried out by the State of Israel over the years, blaming them for to the current security reality: "We fled Lebanon and received the disaster of the Second Lebanon [War] and Hezbollah’s buildup to monstrous proportions, which we are now required to eliminate through hard work. We fled Gush Katif and the Gaza Strip and received the disaster of October 7."

"The Left offers withdrawals and weakness. Its keyboard warriors recently ran a reckless campaign here calling on us to surrender to Hamas and withdraw from Gaza while abandoning the security of the residents of the south. We did not surrender, and we will not surrender to these weaknesses."

Regarding the future, Smotrich promised: "I will continue to demand and advance a doctrine of permanent territorial control and extraordinary military aggressiveness."

"The prices of the war are heavy, but necessary for Israel’s security and future. I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Givati Reconnaissance Unit soldier Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, may G-d avenge his blood, who fell in battle."

Concluding his statements, Smotrich reiterated his call to hit Beirut every time an explosive drone is launched towards Israel by the Hezbollah terror group.

"I emphasize again: For every explosive drone, ten buildings in Beirut must fall. Israel must change the equation."

Meanwhile, according to Israeli sources cited by Channel 12, American officials instructed Israel to notify them in advance about targeted eliminations and clarified that they do not approve of bringing down buildings during such operations.