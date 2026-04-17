The temporary ceasefire between the State of Israel and Lebanon officially came into effect at midnight on Friday.

The initial ten-day period is intended to allow both sides to conduct direct negotiations in Washington under US auspices, with the goal of transforming the temporary calm into a sustainable peace and security agreement.

Just minutes before the ceasefire took hold, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a heavy rocket barrage toward Nahariya and Karmiel, wounding eight people - including a teenage girl and a Wolt delivery courier who is in serious condition.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that, in the past 24 hours, the IDF struck more than 380 Hezbollah terror organization targets in order to support the operations of ground forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Among the infrastructure struck: Terrorists, headquarters, and numerous launchers, including launchers that launched rockets toward Israeli territory and were dismantled in a rapid response.

One of the most significant clauses in the ceasefire agreement states that Israel and Lebanon recognize that non-state armed groups, namely Hezbollah, undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty. It was agreed that the only forces authorized to bear arms in Lebanon will be the country’s official security forces - the Lebanese Army, the police, and the General Security Directorate.

The agreement explicitly states that Israel retains the right to take any necessary measures for self-defense against planned or imminent attacks, regardless of the ceasefire. In return, Israel committed not to carry out offensive operations against official Lebanese state targets on land, at sea, or in the air.

In a historic clause, Israel and Lebanon declare that “the two countries are not at war" and commit to conducting direct, good-faith negotiations to resolve all outstanding disputes, including the marking of the international land border.

The Lebanese government pledges to take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and other armed organizations from carrying out any hostile actions against Israeli targets. All parties recognize that Lebanon bears sole responsibility for its sovereignty, and that no other country or group has the right to claim any role in it.

A US statement emphasized that the United States will lead the international effort to support Lebanon and help stabilize the region. It also noted that the ceasefire period may be extended by mutual consent if progress is made in the talks.