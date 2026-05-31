Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday morning praised the conquest of Beaufort Ridge in Lebanon, promising that continued aggression against Israel would lead to additional conquests.

"Forty-four years after the heroic battle for the Beaufort, and on the memorial day for the fallen of the First Lebanon War, including Golani Brigade soldiers who fell in the battle for the Beaufort - IDF fighters, led by the Golani Brigade, returned to the peak of the Beaufort and raised the flag of Israel and the flag of Golani over it once again," Katz said.

"At the direction of Prime Minister Netanyahu and at my direction, the IDF expanded the maneuver in Lebanon, crossed the Litani River, and captured the Beaufort ridge - one of the most important strategic points for defending the settlements of the Galilee and safeguarding the security of our forces.

"Today, the veil of secrecy imposed on the operation to prevent information from reaching the enemy has been lifted."

In a warning to the world, Katz added, "This is a clear message to our enemies: Whoever threatens Israeli citizens will lose their strategic assets one after another. I salute the Golani fighters and all IDF fighters who wrote another chapter of Israeli heroism in the place where our heroes fell for our homeland."

"The campaign is not yet over. The IDF is strong, and we are all determined to crush Hezbollah's power and complete the mission: ensuring security for the residents of the North."