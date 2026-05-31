The IDF, over the past few hours, has been investigating the incident during which a drone struck troops of the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, killing Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin and wounding four other soldiers.

At the center of the investigation is the question of whether Hezbollah used night vision capabilities and, for the first time, managed to strike forces using such a drone.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal, at this stage, it does not appear that the drone was equipped with a night vision device. IDF officials stress that these are only preliminary findings, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The defense establishment has several estimates as to how the drone managed to strike the forces. One estimate is that Hezbollah knew the location of the troops ahead of time, and the drone operators flew it on a pre-planned path.

The second estimate being investigated is that last night's lighting conditions assisted the terrorists in targeting the troops. Officials note that there was a full moon, which provided relatively good lighting.