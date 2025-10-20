US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday night commented on the situation in the Gaza Strip, after the ceasefire was broken by Hamas earlier in the day.

"There is no security infrastructure currently that would ensure Hamas is disarmed," he said.

Vance’s comments came after Hamas fired an antitank missile towards an IDF engineering vehicle, killing two soldiers.

In response to the violation of the ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to suspend the humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Later, however, Israel announced that it would renew the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A diplomatic source confirmed that the trucks' movement would restart soon, adding, "Because of the massive attacks and the dozens of dead on Hamas' side, Israel stopped the trucks' travel today; it will renew at the conclusion of the attacks."

The source added that "Rafah crossing will open only when we see that Hamas is continuing to return the deceased hostages at a reasonable pace."

Vance’s comments come ahead of his visit to Israel this week, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and continue until Thursday.

The visit will focus on concluding Phase A of President Donald Trump’s deal to end the war in Gaza. Vance is also expected to discuss with Israeli officials the return of all hostages and the fallen and the transition to Phase B of the Trump plan.