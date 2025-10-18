U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to visit Israel on Monday.

The visit will likely focus on concluding Phase A of the deal to end the war in Gaza. During the trip the vice president will also discuss with Israeli officials the return of all hostages and the fallen and the transition to Phase B of the Trump plan.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to accompany the visit.

Tensions have been growing in Israel regarding the implementation of the next phase of the plan. President Trump has recently declared that the second phase was about to begin, but Israeli officials have been reluctant to carry on further steps until all the deceased hostages are returned. Prime Minister Netanyahu this evening ordered punitive steps against Hamas for not returning the bodies, including the closure of the Rafah crossing to humanitarian aid.