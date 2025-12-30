Itzik Gvili, father of Rani Gvili who was abducted to Gaza, spoke Tuesday evening about a series of meetings he held in the United States - including with US President Donald Trump, senior American officials, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking in an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Gvili said that Trump was well-acquainted with the details, received the family “with great warmth,” and made clear that he would do everything in his power to bring Rani home: “He said they will not give up and will not move on to anything else until Rani returns.”

Regarding his meeting with the Prime Minister, Gvili said: “The one‑on‑one meeting with Netanyahu also strengthened the feeling that there is a genuine desire to bring Rani back.”

Later in the interview, the father voiced a heartfelt outcry over the public discourse surrounding his son: “It upsets me when you say, ‘May God avenge his blood.’ I don’t know if he is alive or dead. We are still waiting for him and believe he will return.”

Gvili served as a Yasam officer in the Southern District of the Israel Police. During the massacre at Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, he was shot and severely wounded, abducted, and his body was taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists.

In January 2024, it was confirmed that Gvili was no longer among the living. He is the last deceased hostage from the Swords of Iron War who remains in Hamas captivity in Gaza.