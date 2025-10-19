Israel announced Sunday evening that it would renew the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza, after previously announcing that it would pause the supply due to Hamas' violations of the ceasefire.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to suspend aid to Gaza following Hamas' attack on IDF soldiers in Rafah.

A diplomatic source confirmed that the trucks' movement would restart soon, adding, "Because of the massive attacks and the dozens of dead on Hamas' side, Israel stopped the trucks' travel today; it will renew at the conclusion of the attacks."

The source added that "Rafah Crossing will open only when we see that Hamas is continuing to return the deceased hostages at a reasonable pace."

Earlier on Sunday, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported reported that the Trump Administration is warning Israel not to resume the war in response to Hamas's violations of the ceasefire agreement, including an attack on IDF troops in Rafah this morning.

According to the report, the Administration told Israeli officials that their focus should be on "isolating" Hamas and creating an alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza as fast as possible.