Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new security assessment during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to which Hamas is holding approximately 60,000 Kalashnikov rifles in Gaza.

According to Channel 13 correspondent Moriah Asraf, Netanyahu conveyed a clear message to the American administration: without gathering the arms from the Gaza Strip, there is no room for considering the civil rehabilitation of the enclave.

The figure was gathered specifically ahead of the trip by IDF intelligence and the Shin Bet. “Without collecting these weapons, it is impossible to move on to the next stages,” was the central message conveyed to the Americans.

In addition, Netanyahu warned during the meeting with Trump against a Turkish presence in Gaza. A source close to the Prime Minister said that Netanyahu emphasized to Trump that Israel "will not be able to stand a Turkish presence on the ground in Gaza."

The remarks were made due to a concern in Jerusalem that Trump would support a move that would allow Ankara's influence in the Gaza Strip to grow, especially given his remarks that he has not ruled out selling F-35 jets to the Turks.