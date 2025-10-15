The armed wing of the murderous Hamas terror organization claims that there are no more deceased hostages in its possession.

"We met our end of the agreement, we released all the living hostages, and what we have as far as deceased hostages. Regarding the rest, we will need great efforts and special tools to find them," the organization claimed in a statement.

The IDF and Shin Bet announced that, according to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the northern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into its custody. They later updated that two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip.

US President Donald Trump told CNN that the IDF forces can resume fighting in Gaza “as soon as I say the word ” if Hamas does not comply with the ceasefire agreement.