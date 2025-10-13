The release of hostages is set to begin on Monday morning at 8:00 a.m.

A source familiar with the details told the newspaper Al-Sharq that Hamas informed the International Committee of the Red Cross that the handover of the hostages will take place from three different locations in the Gaza Strip.

The source noted that Hamas will determine the exact times and notify the Red Cross of the handover locations.

The hostages' families have begun heading to Re’im military base in preparation to meet their loved ones.

An Israeli official estimated that the release will occur in two stages, with some hostages freed at 8:00 a.m. and the second group at 9:00 a.m.

Upon their release, the hostages will undergo an initial debriefing with Israeli officials and professionals experienced in handling such cases. These encounters will take place immediately upon exiting the Gaza Strip.

Family reunions will be held at the Re’im military base, which has been significantly expanded to accommodate this large-scale operation. Each hostage will also undergo a medical evaluation at the site.

Afterward, the survivors will be airlifted by Air Force helicopters to hospitals for further care: ten to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, five to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and five to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.