The release of hostages is set to begin on Monday morning at 8:00 a.m.
A source familiar with the details told the newspaper Al-Sharq that Hamas informed the International Committee of the Red Cross that the handover of the hostages will take place from three different locations in the Gaza Strip.
The source noted that Hamas will determine the exact times and notify the Red Cross of the handover locations.
The hostages' families have begun heading to Re’im military base in preparation to meet their loved ones.
An Israeli official estimated that the release will occur in two stages, with some hostages freed at 8:00 a.m. and the second group at 9:00 a.m.
Upon their release, the hostages will undergo an initial debriefing with Israeli officials and professionals experienced in handling such cases. These encounters will take place immediately upon exiting the Gaza Strip.
Family reunions will be held at the Re’im military base, which has been significantly expanded to accommodate this large-scale operation. Each hostage will also undergo a medical evaluation at the site.
Afterward, the survivors will be airlifted by Air Force helicopters to hospitals for further care: ten to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, five to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and five to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
Following the return of the living hostages, the Red Cross will re-enter Gaza to collect the remains of those who died in captivity.
According to the terms of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group is expected to return 28 bodies. Israeli officials estimate that only about half will be transferred on Monday.
7:47 a.m.: The IDF has reported: "According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to a meeting point in the northern Gaza Strip where several hostages will be transferred into their custody."
"The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."
7:35 a.m.: Among those expected to be released in the first group are hostages Eitan Mor, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, and Alon Ohel.
7:29 a.m.:IAF completes preparations for receiving hostages returning from Gaza.
7:28 a.m.: In every Red Cross vehicle, there will be two released hostages.
7:22 a.m.: The Red Cross is making its way toward the first pick-up point, to collect some of the hostages.
7:17 a.m.: The first helicopter has arrived at Re'im, where the hostages will be received.
7:08 a.m.: Hamas has published the list of living hostages to be released. The list includes 20 hostages, and is the same list known already to Israel. Tamir Nimrodi, regarding whom there was concern that he is no longer alive, does not appear on the list.
The list includes: Bar Kuperstein, Evyatar David, Yosef Haim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Zangauker, David Cunio, Eitan Horn, Matan Angrest, Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dallal, Rom Braslavsky, and Ariel Cunio.