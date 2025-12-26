Since the implementation of the disengagement plan in 2005, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has not had any significant agents within Hamas leadership, and it thwarted the entry of other Israeli intelligence agencies into Gaza, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to Yedioth Ahronot, there was a disbelief within the IDF and Shin Bet regarding the Palestinian Arabs' ability to create a strategic surprise. As a result, many agents were deployed, but all operated at lower levels.

Almost none of them reported anything of value leading up to the murderous October 7 massacre in the Gaza Envelope.

It was also reported that about a decade ago, the Shin Bet thwarted the entry of the Mossad and Unit 504, which operates agents in the Gaza Strip, out of concern for a clash with its own efforts to recruit significant intelligence agents among Hamas terrorists.

Thus, on the eve of October 7th massacre, the Shin Bet had troubling reports, but the intelligence agency's assessment, given the general warning, was that Hamas was not planning an escalation.