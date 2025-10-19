The IDF on Sunday night announced that two soldiers fell in combat in southern Gaza.

Major Yaniv Kula, aged 26, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, a company commander in the 932nd battalion, Nachal Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz, aged 21, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, a combat soldier in the Erez Leadership Program, in the 932nd battalion, Nachal Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the incident in which Major Yaniv Kula and Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz fell, a reserve soldier in Combat Engineering Heavy Equipment Unit (TZAMA), Gaza Brigade, was severely injured.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded: "Earlier today, two IDF soldiers, Maj. Yaniv Kula and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz, were killed by Hamas terrorists in Rafah in what was a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement. We mourn their loss and send our condolences to their families."

"Israel has abided by the terms of the ceasefire agreement, but we will make it clear to Hamas terrorists that the IDF will do whatever it takes to protect Israel’s security."

Initial investigations show that the terrorists exited a tunnel shaft in Rafah at around 10:30 a.m. and fired an antitank missile towards an IDF engineering vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, terrorist snipers fired towards an additional engineering vehicle. After a few minutes, the terrorists fired again using sniper weapons, targeting additional gunfire targeting IDF forces in the area.

In response, the IDF began striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity, stressing that, "These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly."