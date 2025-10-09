The amended maps for a deal proposed by US President Donald Trump include extensive IDF withdrawals in Khan Yunis and southern Gaza, Kan News reported.

According to the reports, the changes to the maps, which are significant, were made at the request of the Hamas terror group.

Agreements on the deal were reached early Wednesday morning. Under the agreement, which is on the first phase only, living hostages will be released Sunday and deceased hostages will be released Monday. There will be no release ceremonies.

The IDF will maintain control over 53% of Gaza, and withdrawal will be temporary, conditioned on agreements being reached for the next phase of the deal.

In exchange for the hostages, Israel will release 250 terrorists serving extended sentences, along with 1,700 detainees arrested after October 7, including women and children. A full 600 trucks of humanitarian aid will be brought into Gaza daily; half of the aid is expected to be stolen by Hamas to fund its continued war against Israel and help the terror group rebuild its capabilities.

"The IDF welcomes the signing of the agreement for the return of the hostages, which was signed overnight," a statement read. "During a situational assessment held overnight, the Chief of the General Staff instructed all forces, both on the front lines and in the rear areas, to prepare strong defenses and be ready for any scenario. Force deployments will be carried out in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and the stages of the agreement, with responsibility and a focus on the safety of our soldiers."

"At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff instructed to prepare to lead the operation for the hostages’ return, which is expected to be conducted with sensitivity and professionalism.

"The IDF will continue to act to achieve the objectives of the war and to defend the citizens of the State of Israel on all fronts."