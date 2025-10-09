US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that All of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace".

"All Parties will be treated fairly", he added, "This is a great Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen".

"Blessed are the peacemakers". Trump concluded.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published the following initial statement: "With God's help we will bring them all home".

Israel's President Isaac Herzog responded: “At this hour, all the people of Israel stand with the hostages. All the people of Israel stand with the families". Herzog quoted the verse from Jeremiah Chapter 31: "They shall come back from the land of the enemy... they shall come back from the land of the enemy".

The Hamas murderous terror organization confirmed and announced: “We have reached an agreement that ends the war, leads to the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange".