Israel and Hamas are preparing to implement the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to secure the release of hostages and bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the expected timeline, the Security Cabinet and the government are expected to convene on Thursday to approve the release of terrorist prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages, as part of the plan's initial phase. The Cabinet will meet at 3:00 p.m., followed approximately an hour later by a government meeting. At this stage, the remaining components of the agreement will not yet be finalized.

Following the government's approval, the IDF will begin withdrawing to a predetermined line agreed upon with Hamas. Israel is committed to completing the withdrawal within 24 hours. Although the exact line has not been officially disclosed, an Israeli source indicated that it is similar to the “yellow line” published by President Trump last weekend, with some adjustments agreed upon with Israel. As part of the withdrawal, the IDF will pull out of Gaza City, which it recently re-entered during Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. Israel will maintain control over 53% of the Gaza Strip’s territory.

Once the withdrawal is complete, a 72-hour countdown will begin, after which Hamas is required to release the hostages in a single phase, without public ceremonies. According to current assessments, living hostages will be released on Sunday, followed by the transfer of the bodies of deceased hostages on Monday.

President Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Sunday and address the Knesset.

Egyptian sources told the Qatari Al-Araby channel that, as part of the agreement, the Rafah crossing will open in both directions. It was also agreed that 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza each day.

An Israeli source clarified that the deal will not include the release of Nukhba terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre, nor the four key figures Hamas had demanded be freed.

Hamas commented on the agreement, stating: “We are awaiting final agreement on the list of prisoners. We are committed to the prisoners and their families, that they remain at the heart of our priorities, and we will not rest until the last prisoner is released.”