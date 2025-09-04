Several attempts to smuggle advanced electrical equipment into Gaza were intercepted recently near the Kissufim crossing.

According to reports on Galei Zahal (Army Radio), solar panels, electrical cables, and cell phones were found hidden in four humanitarian aid trucks en route to Gaza.

During security inspections, additional items prohibited from entering Gaza were also discovered, and the trucks were detained. However, security officials warn that it is difficult to assess how many smuggling attempts actually succeed in reaching Hamas.

Various security sources have sharply criticized the inspection process, noting that responsibility is spread across multiple agencies — the Defense Ministry, IDF, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Shin Bet (ISA), and Customs — without any single entity taking full accountability. As a result, each entity passes the buck to another, and Hamas benefits from a humanitarian aid entry system that is not airtight.

Security officials further note that as Israel increases the number of aid trucks entering Gaza, the inspection task becomes increasingly difficult and complex.

Currently, about 300 to 400 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza daily.

Meanwhile, five parents of hostages petitioned the Supreme Court to join a hearing next Wednesday regarding food for Hamas' Nukhba terrorists at Ofer Prison.

Attorney Yehuda Fuah, chairman of the Betsalmo organization which is representing the parents, stated: “It is unacceptable for the Supreme Court to grant a right of argument to the kidnappers’ representatives while denying the parents of the hostages the same right. I hope this time the judges will understand that in a legal process, victims must also be given the opportunity to be heard.”