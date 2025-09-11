The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced Thursday that it has been forced to suspend women-only food distributions following escalating threats and intimidation from Hamas operatives.

Speaking at a press briefing, GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay described the growing challenges facing relief operations as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza City, pushing thousands southward into areas where the organization operates.

Fay reported a 15-20% surge in attendance at GHF’s secure distribution sites in recent days, with many newcomers unfamiliar with the process. This, he said, has created confusion and disorder, disrupting the carefully established rhythm that allowed women to safely access aid.

“Our Distribution Sites have been built as safe spaces for women, where they know they will be treated with respect and dignity,” Fay said. “This trust is precious.”

According to GHF, Hamas has deliberately targeted these sites, spreading misinformation and attempting to destabilize operations. At the SDS3 site, Fay said Hamas operatives were observed surveilling the area, with reports indicating plans to infiltrate women-only distributions disguised as women. Rumors circulated that the site would soon be closed, fueling fear among local residents.

Despite successfully serving 4,000 women, GHF made the decision to shut down SDS3 early and cancel women-only distributions for the following day due to security threats.

“This is not a decision we wanted to make, but one forced by Hamas,” Fay stated. “The women of Gaza who are simply trying to feed their children are being intimidated and endangered by the very group that claims to represent them.”

Fay stressed that Hamas is attempting to disrupt food aid in order to maintain control. “If they don’t control the food, no one should. That’s the game. And it’s the Palestinian people who will pay the price.”

GHF called on the IDF to facilitate humanitarian access across Gaza and urged international organizations, including the United Nations, to partner in aid delivery to ensure food reaches the population rather than being blocked or stolen.

“We remain committed to serving the people of Gaza with compassion, safety, and integrity,” Fay said. “But we cannot do it alone—not in the face of a coordinated campaign to destabilize relief and to turn food into a weapon.”