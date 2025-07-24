Humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip are regularly looted by both Hamas and Gazan civilians, with some incidents resulting in as much as half of the cargo being stolen, a security source told Kan Reshet Bet on Thursday.

The source indicated that Israel is preparing for the potential deployment of additional aid trucks as part of a possible agreement to secure the release of hostages, should such a deal be finalized.

Currently, around 150 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies are allowed into Gaza each day after undergoing security inspections on the Israeli side. These shipments are intended to reach designated distribution centers established by the Israeli military.

However, not all of the aid reaches its intended recipients. “Every week, we witness Hamas and civilians looting these trucks,” the source said. “In some cases, up to 50% of the truck’s contents are stolen. The looters ambush the trucks, block their path, and seize the cargo.”

According to the source, the IDF is unable to fully secure all delivery routes at all times, which contributes to the challenges in preventing such incidents.

On Wednesday, approximately 70 aid trucks from the UN and other humanitarian organizations entered Gaza via the Zikim crossing in the north and the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south. All vehicles underwent comprehensive security inspections prior to entry.

In parallel, the IDF coordinated with the UN and other international organizations to facilitate the collection of more than 150 aid trucks from the Gazan side of both crossings.