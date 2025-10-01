A wave of Jewish organizations has thrown their support behind Andrew Cuomo’s bid for New York City mayor, following Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to suspend his reelection campaign, JTA reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Crown Heights United PAC—“anchored in the Crown Heights Jewish community,” the heart of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement—formally endorsed Cuomo. Their statement, signed by 13 rabbis and community leaders, declared, “We proudly endorse Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of New York City. With extremism and antisemitism on the rise, and the city facing an unprecedented crisis, it is more important than ever to make our voices heard and vote.”

The Sephardic Community Federation (SCF) also shifted into full campaign mode for Cuomo, urging donations ahead of the matching funds deadline.

A joint endorsement letter released Tuesday featured signatures from Jewish leaders across all five boroughs, including Senator Sam Sutton of Brooklyn’s Sephardic community, and representatives from Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance, Queens Jewish Alliance, Staten Island Jewish Coalition, Crown Heights United, Association of Crown Heights Shuls, and activists from Manhattan and the Bronx, according to JTA.

The letter cited Zohran Mamdani’s “past support for those calling to ‘globalize the intifada,’” and urged communities to “unite with us in endorsing Andrew Cuomo for Mayor.”

Adams withdrew from the race on Sunday, amid reports that he had been pressured by the White House to do so.

His exit from the race came just over three weeks after pledging to stay in. Last month, he reportedly met with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss a possible role in the administration.

The Trump administration’s offer was intended to clear the path for Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, to defeat Mamdani, known for his anti-Israel stance

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism and has threatened to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he visits New York City.

Cuomo has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of Mamdani’s stance on Israel, calling him “pro-Hamas”, noted JTA.

In November 2024, Cuomo joined the legal team defending Netanyahu after the ICC issued an arrest warrant. He dismissed Mamdani’s vow to arrest Netanyahu in New York, but recently distanced himself from Netanyahu, saying, “I never stood with Bibi.”

Antisemitism remains central to Cuomo’s campaign. He has called it “the most important and serious issue” and pledged to make New York “a leader in the fight against the global rise of antisemitism.” In response to the Crown Heights United endorsement, Cuomo said he was “deeply honored” and “humbled by the trust placed in me by its leaders and by the broader Jewish community.”

“I pledge to redouble my efforts to lead the fight against antisemitism in every corner of New York City,” he wrote. “We must build a city where everyone, regardless of faith or background, feels safe, respected, and welcome.”