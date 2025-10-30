A new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, just days before the New York City mayoral election, shows that Jewish voters overwhelmingly favor former Governor Andrew Cuomo over Zohran Mamdani, known for his criticism of Israel.

According to the survey, 60% of Jewish respondents support Cuomo, while only 16% support Mamdani. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa received 12% support among Jews. The remaining respondents were either undecided, preferred another candidate, or declined to answer.

The poll also found that 75% of Jews hold an unfavorable view of Mamdani, compared to just 15% who view him favorably. Cuomo received a 39% favorable rating among Jews, with 50% viewing him unfavorably.

Among the general electorate, Mamdani leads with 43%, followed by Cuomo at 33%, and Sliwa at 14%. Early voting is already underway, with the general election scheduled for November 4.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which includes his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

He has also come under fire after publicly campaigning with Brooklyn Imam Siraj Wahhaj, a figure named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Current Mayor Eric Adams, who had been running as an independent, recently withdrew from the race , amid reports that he had been pressured by the White House to do so in a move intended to clear the path for Cuomo to defeat Mamdani. He later endorsed Cuomo .