Zohran Mamdani, known for his anti-Israel stance, won the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday.

Multiple networks - including CNN and Fox News - projected Mamdani’s victory after polls closed at 9:00 p.m. local time.

With 80% of the votes having been counted, Mamdani was leading with 50.6%, while former Governor Andrew Cuomo had 41.2% and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa had 7.4%.

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, which includes his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he was endorsing Cuomo, but that was not enough to help the former Governor to a victory.

Elsewhere, Abigail Spanberger, a former Democratic congresswoman and CIA officer, has been projected to be elected as Virginia’s next governor and become the state’s first female chief executive.

CNN also projected that Democrat Ghazala Hashmi will win the Virginia lieutenant governor’s race and become the nation’s first Muslim woman elected to statewide office.

In New Jersey, Rep. Mikie Sherrill is projected to retain Democratic control over the governorship, defeating Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by Trump.

Trump had earlier praised 32,000 Orthodox Jews around Lakewood and Jackson, New Jersey, whom he said voted for Ciattarelli.

“My friends in this Great Community know how important this Election is to New Jersey, and to our Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.