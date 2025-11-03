A new poll released Monday afternoon by AtlasIntel and reported by the New York Post reveals a dramatic shift in the New York mayoral race, showing independent candidate Andrew Cuomo closing in on Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani just one day before the general election.

According to the survey, Mamdani leads with 43.9% of voter support, while Cuomo trails closely at 39.4%. GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa remains in third place with 15.5%, and just over 1% of respondents are undecided or plan not to vote.

The poll, conducted between Friday and Sunday among more than 2,400 voters, carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Notably, it marks a sharp turnaround from the previous day, when the same polling firm showed Cuomo trailing Mamdani by six points.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Cuomo overtakes Mamdani with 49.7% to 44.1%.

However, the survey’s party breakdown raises questions. While early voting data shows Democrats making up just over 73% of ballots cast, Republicans at around 11%, and independents at just under 15%, the poll sample reflects a significantly different distribution: 59% Democrats, 19% Republicans, and nearly 22% independents.

Mamdani has led in the polling despite his anti-Israel stance, for which he has come under fire. This includes his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

On the weekend, Mamdani released a new election ad in which he is seen speaking Arabic in front of a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag.