Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, following his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Adams released a statement after the meeting in which he stressed the importance of continuing to support Israel.

“For decades, world leaders have convened in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly to pursue diplomacy and peace. While we may not always agree with these leaders, New York City has always been a place where all are welcome, regardless of their beliefs. Allowing everyone to speak freely is who we are as a city and as a nation — and while many may try to reject that notion today, I will continue to embrace it,” Adams said.

“That is why, of all the world leaders we have greeted this week, I was particularly proud to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his address to the United Nations, to thank him for defending the western world and our way of life,” he added.

“As your mayor, my oath is to protect New Yorkers against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, and Prime Minister Netanyahu laid out a clear case that those who call for the death of Jews across the globe are also calling for the death of Americans.”

“At a time when much of the world is turning its back on the Jewish State of Israel, the mayor of the largest Jewish community outside of Israel must remain steadfast in our support for Israel, its right to defend itself, eliminate Hamas, and bring every single one of their hostages home,” concluded Adams.

Adams is a longtime supporter of Israel who is seeking re-election as an independent. However, he is currently trailing Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has made his anti-Israel stance known and has pledged to have Netanyahu arrested if he visits New York City, citing the arrest warrant for Netanyahu, which was issued by the International Criminal Court.

Mamdani has also failed to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and criticized Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has also stated that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism if elected mayor.

Recent reports have indicated that the Trump administration had offered Adams a role in a bid to clear the path for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is also running as an independent , to defeat Mamdani. Adams has dismissed the reports and made clear that he will remain in the race for re-election.

