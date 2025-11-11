Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams will travel to Israel for a trip that will begin on Friday and continue through next Tuesday, his office announced on Monday.

During the trip, Adams will meet with government officials, economic development leaders, and members of the tech community, the statement said.

“He will also visit religious sites and discuss efforts to combat antisemitism here in New York City and across the world,” the statement added.

Adams has been a staunch supporter of Israel and of New York City’s Jewish community. He previously visited Israel in August of 2023, where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This past May, Adams announced the launch of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, the first dedicated office of its kind in any major American city.

A month later, he signed an executive order formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Adams initially sought another term in office, running as an independent, but ultimately withdrew from the race and endorsed Andrew Cuomo , who lost last week’s election to anti-Israel Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

During his announcement of his endorsement of Cuomo, Adams warned that various communities are “under attack” in the city, and sharply criticized Mamdani’s past defense of the slogan “Globalize the intifada.”

“When you tell Jewish residents that you need ‘globalize intifada,’ you’re saying you don’t care,” Adams said.