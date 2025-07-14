Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo intends to remain in the race for New York City mayor as an independent candidate, sources tell CBS.

Although closely watching the polls, Cuomo is also reportedly preparing a proposal aimed at other independent contenders: a pledge that any candidate not leading by mid-September—himself included—should drop out of the race.

The day after losing the Democratic primary by 12 points to 33-year-old Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo stated that he was still considering an independent bid.

"I'm getting deluged with phone calls from people who are concerned the city is at a delicate tipping point," Cuomo said on June 25.

Cuomo’s team released a brief statement Sunday night, saying only, “There’ll be an official announcement soon.” Sources say that the announcement will confirm his independent run and formally introduce his unity pledge.

Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf called the move “a reasonable compromise,” saying Cuomo is trying to appear diplomatic while holding a fundraising advantage from the June primary.

“He raised an extraordinary amount of money,” Sheinkopf said. “It didn’t work out for him—he was clubbed. So the question is, what happens next?”

According to the latest Slingshot Strategies poll, Mamdani currently leads the general election field with 35%, followed by Cuomo at 25%, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa at 14%, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams at 11%.

Sheinkopf warned that if multiple independents stay in the race, Mamdani is likely to win.

“If everybody’s in the race, one thing is sure—Mamdani wins, and the Democratic Party, at least in New York City, will be run by a socialist,” he said.

Mayor Adams responded Sunday night, accusing Cuomo of putting personal ambition ahead of defeating Mamdani.

“The people spoke loudly—he lost,” Adams said. “Yet he continues to put himself over the number one goal: beating Mamdani and securing our city’s future.”

Mamdani’s campaign also weighed in, saying, “While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That’s the choice this November.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.