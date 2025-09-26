Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly, opened his speech with the threats facing the world from Iran, especially Israel. Israel was rapidly developing a missile program, intended to destroy Israel, the US and blackmail nations everywhere. Sinwar sent terrorists to invade Israel and commit atrocities, while thousands of missiles were fired at our country. In Yemen Houthies fired missiles."



"So what's happened since last year, we have mostly overcome all those threats - Houthis, Hezbollah and thousands of terrorists were killed, mainly we devastated Iran's nuclear program."

"So here's where things stand today. Half the Houthis leadership gone. Hezbollah, gone. Millitias in Iraq, gone. Iran's top military commanders, gone too."

"Israel's 12 day war with Iran has gone down in history. Between Israel's and US' pilot, we have taken Iran down. I would like to thank President Trump for our cooperation on this. We made a promise, and delivered on this promise. We lifted a dark cloud that risked millions and millions of lives. But we must not allow Iran to rebuild it capabilities."

"Thanks to the resolve of our people, the resolve of our soldiers, Israel experienced one of the most stunning comebacks in history. But we're not done yet. The final remnants of Hamas still hide in Gaza City and vow to repeat October 7th, which much of the world does not remember. But we remember that day!"

"On October 7th Hamas carried out the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, including US citizens. They beheaded men, burned babies alive in front of their parents. They took hostages, which include grandparents and grandchildren, brothers - deprived of daylight, deprived of humanity."

Netanyahu spoke directly to the hostages, through mega loudspeakers that were placed on the outskirts of Gaza, "Our brave heroes, this is PM Netanyahu, speaking from the UN. We have not forgotten you. We will not rest until we have brought all of you home."

"I call on Hamas, 'lay down your weapons. Free the hostages now. If you do, you will live. If you don't Israel will hunt you down."

"If Hamas puts down their weapons and releases the hostages, the war will be over now. The war in Gaza has affected every Israeli. I am sure that people around the world are wondering what this has got to do with them - it has got to do with each and everyone of you."

"My point is that our enemies hate all of us, with equal venom. I think that all of you know that Israel is fighting your fight. So I'll tell you a secret - all of the leaders who publicly condemn us, privately thank us for saving countless lives."

"Chancellor of Germany admitted that Israel is doing the dirty work of all of us. Regrettably many leaders who are represented in this hall send a different message. Many supported Israel in the past, but things have changed. And that is that we fought back. Imagine a terrorist regime that invades the US, murders tens of thousands of American citizens and takes thousands hostage. Would the US sit back and accept this? Never. We are doing what every self-respecting government would do."

"Many world leaders have buckled under the pressure of political pressure, media pressure and more. The saying says that 'when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.' And that is what Israel is doing. As we fight the terrorists who murdered many of your citizens, you wage war against us. This is not an indictment of Israel; this is an indictment of you. When will you learn that you have to stand with Israel, but that is not what you are doing. You have turned good into evil, and evil into good."