ראש העיר ניו יורק היוצא אריק אדמס בכותל המערבי הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

As his term draws to a close, New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived on Sunday night for a moving visit and prayer at the Western Wall as part of his official trip to Israel.

The outgoing mayor was warmly received by worshippers and visitors present at the holy site. During the visit, Adams was briefed on the significance of the Western Wall as a source of prayer, hope, and longing for the Jewish people throughout generations. Attendees thanked him for his unwavering support of the State of Israel and his fight against antisemitism - and for choosing to end his term with a solidarity visit to Israel and the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

During his visit to the Wall, Mayor Adams stated, “As I finish [my term], I wanted to come back here to Israel and let you know that I serve you as the mayor, but I want to continue to have the title that's more important to me than anything. I'm your brother. Thank you!”

He then wrote a personal note and placed it between the stones of the Western Wall, signing the guest book with the words: “God is real and life has shown us this. Let the prayers from this Wall become the reality of life.”

At the conclusion of the visit, Adams toured the newly excavated Western Wall tunnels, where he was shown archaeological findings from the time of the Temple’s destruction. He also visited the newly opened “Gate of Heaven” exhibit, now accessible to the public at the Western Wall.