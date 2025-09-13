IDF forces from the Benjamin Brigade operated on Friday to seal and seize the homes of terrorists Mahmad Taha and Motna Omar, who carried a recent terror attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

Security officials are simultaneously advancing a process to demolish the homes.

In addition, Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered sanctions on the terrorists' neighbors and families.

The victims were identified as Levi Yitzhak Pash (57), Yaakov Pinto (25), Yisrael Matsner (28), Yosef David (43), Dr. Mordechai Steintzag (79), and Sarah Mendelson (60) years old.

The shooting began shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, when two terrorists opened fire on a bus stop and targeted two buses — lines 62 and 320. In addition to the six fatalities, other victims were evacuated to hospitals, including several who were seriously injured.

An armed civilian and a soldier from the Hashmoniam Brigade eliminated the terrorists.