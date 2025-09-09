Rabbi Avraham Birenzweig from the Mir Yeshiva visited the home of venerable Litvish (non-hassidic) haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando and asked to consult with him on how to support students who experienced the horrific Palestinian Arab terror attack at Jerusalem's Ramot Junction and were emotionally hurt.

Rabbi Birenzweig described the situation to the senior rabbi: "Today there was a terrorist attack with six families (who lost loved ones). I know some of the families. There were some students from the Mir Yeshiva who ran to the yeshiva and felt unsafe. What can I tell them?"

Rabbi Lando instructed him to recognize the student's feelings. "You can understand them, tell them that you understand them... tell them their feelings are correct. Don't dismiss these feelings. Once you agree, it's easier for them to accept. Don't argue more."

During the meeting, those present also discussed the story of one of the victims, who gave up on his ride for someone else and was murdered minutes later. "One of the victims was being given a ride, and when he got to the junction, he saw someone who was in a great rush, so he exited the car and gave his spot to someone else. He stayed to wait at the bus stop and was murdered," Rabbi Lando's grandson related.

The senior rabbi responded: "It's appalling; whoever just hears it is appalled. There are no words to console. We share in your sorrow from the bottom of our hearts."

Six individuals were murdered in the attack when two Palestinian Arab terrorists opened fire at public transit users. The attack especially shocked members of Jerusalem's haredi community, many of whom travel through the central junction regularly.