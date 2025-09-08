The two terrorists who carried out a deadly shooting attack Monday morning at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem were neutralized by a haredi yeshiva student and a squad commander in the IDF's haredi Hashmonaim Brigade.

The yeshiva student's brother-in-law told Kol Barama Radio: "My brother-in-law was on his way to the yeshiva, he has a gun he inherited from his grandfather, and he received the license thanks to [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir's reform. He emptied the entire magazine on the terrorists. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver was a partner in the attack."

Related articles: Six dead in shooting attack at Ramot Junction

Six people were killed in the attack, including three people in their 30s and a man and a woman in their 50s. Seven others were injured, one critically and four seriously.

A large number of IDF forces were deployed to the scene, and the crossings around Jerusalem were closed. The investigation into the terrorists' identities continues, led by the IDF's Central Command, Israel Police, and ISA.

Among the injured is Rabbi Yaakov Sharabani, one of the leaders of the "Maor Torah" yeshiva and son-in-law of the yeshiva's dean, Rabbi Avraham Salim. Rabbi Sharabani was lightly injured and was taken to the hospital in stable condition; the public is asked to pray for Yaakov Haim, the son of Tamar Ibon.

Haredi journalist Menachem Kolodetsky requested that the public pray for the complete recovery of his cousin, Tova Gittel, the daughter of Miriam Shoshana, a resident of Ramot who was injured in the attack. She is in her eighth month of pregnancy, expecting her first child.